'46-year-old' Kim Tae-hee stuns in off-the-shoulder dress revealing her upper arms and collarbones—beauty to make Rain fall for her all over again

A photo call for a high jewelry brand was held on the 22nd at Seoul Auction Gangnam Center. Kim Tae-hee poses for photos. Gangnam = Reporter Bak Jaeman, /2026.10.22/

[Sportschosun reporter Jung Yoo-na] Actress Kim Tae-hee captured everyone’s attention at the event in an off-the-shoulder dress that combined glamour and elegance.

Kim Tae-hee attended a photo call for an event celebrating the 90th anniversary of a French high jewelry brand, held on the afternoon of the 22nd at Seoul Auction Gangnam Center in Gangnam-gu, Seoul, and showed off her elegant styling.

That day, Kim Tae-hee immediately drew all eyes in a white bustier-style off-the-shoulder dress in champagne and beige tones, which revealed her collarbones and shoulders. Corset details on the bodice accentuated her slim yet alluring silhouette, while the draped skirt, which fell softly to the hem, added a refined charm.

A photo call for a high jewelry brand was held on the 22nd at Seoul Auction Gangnam Center. Kim Tae-hee poses for photos. Gangnam = Reporter Bak Jaeman, /2026.10.22/

In particular, she completed the quintessential luxury look with a striking, bold gold-and-diamond high jewelry necklace that swept around her neckline. Her sleek hair, neatly swept back, and clean, understated makeup further highlighted Kim Tae-hee’s distinct features and flawless beauty, befitting her affectionate nickname, “Tae-ppeu.”

Meanwhile, Kim Tae-hee married singer and actor Rain (Jung Ji-hoon) in 2017, and they have two daughters.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.