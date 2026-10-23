Kim Hyun-joong, Heo Young-saeng and Kim Kyu-jong: Fallout from canceled Japan concert... Ahn Yong-jun sued on fraud allegations in case estimated at 3 billion won

[Sportschosun reporter Park Aram] Actor Ahn Yong-jun has been sued on charges including fraud and embezzlement in connection with investment funds for a Japan concert by the group FIVE O ONE (Kim Hyun-joong, Heo Young-saeng and Kim Kyu-jong).

According to a report by Ilgan Sports on the 23rd, domestic entertainment companies including Mint Bridge filed a complaint against Ahn Yong-jun with the Namyangju Southern Police Station on the 21st, accusing him of fraud, embezzlement, occupational embezzlement, forgery of private documents, and using forged private documents, among other offenses.

The business in question involved a Japan fan-tour concert by FIVE O ONE. Four performances had initially been planned in Tokyo, Kobe and Osaka last September, but were abruptly canceled on the 3rd of that month. At the time, the group's agency, HENECIA, said it had “determined that it would be impossible to hold the performances as planned due to deficiencies in the preparation and operation of the concerts by the organizer, BeBe Entertainment.” Ahn Yong-jun is the head of BeBe Entertainment.

Mint Bridge claims that it has yet to recover the 500 million won it paid as an investment for concert production. The complaint obtained by Ilgan Sports states that Ahn Yong-jun's side solicited investment by describing the participation and investment of affiliates of major conglomerates, expected profits and other matters, and presenting related documents.

Mint Bridge also said it had obtained transaction records indicating that 300 million won of the investment was transferred to a third-party corporation on the day it was paid, and suggesting that some of the funds may have been used to repay personal debts, among other things. It alleged problems in the drafting and approval processes for contracts with related companies and deposit confirmation documents, and included related allegations in the complaint.

Mint Bridge told Ilgan Sports, “This is not simply a matter of a concert being canceled or investment funds not being returned; it is a case in which the circumstances surrounding the use of funds raised by touting the participation of major conglomerates for purposes other than those originally intended must be established.” It estimated the total losses at approximately 3 billion won, and issues involving investments and unpaid amounts owed to other related companies have also been raised.

Separately, Ahn Yong-jun was also sued on allegations that he obtained investments for concerts, fan meetings and album production by presenting exclusive contracts bearing the names of famous actors. The complainants allege losses of approximately 489.63 million won.

Ahn Yong-jun made his debut in 2006 and appeared in dramas including “Jumong,” “Banollim 3,” “Capital Scandal” and “Jeon Woo-chi: The Taoist Wizard.” He later founded BeBe Entertainment and has been involved in concert and album production.

Ilgan Sports reported that it tried several times to contact Ahn Yong-jun's side for comment but was unable to reach them. The allegations made so far are claims by the complainants, and the specific facts need to be established through an investigation.

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.