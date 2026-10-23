Love Soo, who stepped away from TV, seemed to be keeping a low profile—but his U.S. restaurant is a smash hit

The BORN Korea Co., Ltd.

[Park A-ram, Kim So-hyung] Love Soo, CEO of The BORN Korea Co., Ltd., has stepped away from television and is devoting himself to his business. He is reportedly achieving significant results in overseas markets.

According to The BORN Korea Co., Ltd. on the 21st, Saemaul Sikdang, led by Love Soo, has drawn interest from local consumers in the U.S., with average monthly sales growing by 70% and late-night queues forming.

Saemaul Sikdang, located in Carrollton, Texas, has seen steady sales growth since opening in September 2023. As of the end of last month, average monthly sales were up about 70% compared with its first year of operation, while sales last year also grew about 38% from the previous year.

The popularity of the local restaurant was also featured on YouTube. Youngalnam YAN, a travel channel with 1.21 million subscribers, released a video last month of a visit to Saemaul Sikdang in the U.S.

The restaurant in the video looked reminiscent of a Korean barbecue restaurant. Customers grilled meat at their tables and ate it with drinks and side dishes, and a sign introducing CEO Love Soo was displayed in one part of the restaurant.

A serving of pork belly costs $34.99, or about 46,400 won. After looking around the restaurant, Youngalnam said, “It’s amazing to see a K-BBQ restaurant doing so well.” He added, “It feels like I’m eating in Hongdae,” expressing surprise at how much the setting resembled a Korean barbecue restaurant.

He also shared his thoughts on the food. After ordering and trying pork belly, kimchi stew and other dishes, Youngalnam praised them, saying, “The side dishes that came with it, and the vegetables, are fresh and good,” and, “The food is excellent.” He also added, “I’m curious how foreigners will respond to this kind of K-culture,” and, “I think it will give them the impression that the concept is clear.”

The restaurant’s popularity was also evident in the wait. After finishing his meal, Youngalnam asked a staff member how long the wait was and was told, “The waiting list is in the 100s.” Seeing customers still lined up late at night, he marveled, “There’s still a line even at night.”

Building on his success as a restaurateur, Love Soo began making numerous television shows hits in the mid-2010s with his approachable charm and distinctive sense of humor, establishing himself as an undisputed top TV personality. However, he faced fierce criticism amid hygiene and country-of-origin labeling controversies that arose during the company’s operations, as well as various other controversies. Amid the ongoing criticism, he announced last May that he would halt his television activities and focus on running the company. At the time, he said, “I will stop all television activities except for the programs currently being filmed. From now on, not as a TV personality but as businessman Love Soo, I will devote all my passion and energy to the growth of The BORN Korea.”

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.