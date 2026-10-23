“You got Mounjaro, right?” Son Dam-bi, who lost 21 kg, fumes over a baseless assumption: “Don’t presume to know how hard I worked”

[Sportschosun reporter Jung Yoo-na] Singer and actress Son Dam-bi revealed how she manages her figure after giving birth and sharply rebuked a netizen who speculated about how she lost weight. She also drew attention by responding directly to comments about her group-buying activities.

Son Dam-bi recently shared a video on her social media titled “Three Habits for Getting Your Figure Back After Giving Birth.”

In the video, Son Dam-bi listed her secrets for managing her figure: “Keep moving consistently, even if only for a short time,” “Fast for 16 hours,” and “Enjoy the foods you want in moderation.” Her efforts to exercise regularly and manage her diet, along with her slim figure without excess fat, caught people’s attention. She is reported to have lost 21 kg through consistent management after giving birth.

One netizen who saw the video commented, “I’d vote for Mounjaro... Her healthy glow is a little lacking.” Mounjaro is a prescription injectable medication that is also used for weight loss.

Son Dam-bi responded, “I lost weight through consistent exercise and diet management. I hope you won’t be so quick to assume what someone else has done to lose weight,” expressing her displeasure.

The commenter later apologized, saying, “I’m sorry. It’s just my personal preference, but I like you, Dam-bi, and your healthy glow, so I wrote that thoughtlessly without realizing it. I guess I misunderstood.” Son Dam-bi replied, “It’s okay. If you lose a lot of weight after having a baby, it’s hard to build muscle even if you exercise a lot. It hasn’t been that long since I had my baby. I’ll try harder,” sharing her thoughts on managing her figure after childbirth.

The post also promoted products featured in a group buy Son Dam-bi is currently running. She has previously held group buys for various products, including massage chairs, capsule detergent, and enzymes.

Another netizen commented, “Switching over to being an influencer now?” Son Dam-bi replied, “Switching over? I haven’t switched to anything, so what do you mean?” Her direct response to the question about her group-buying activities drew attention.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.