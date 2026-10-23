“Diagnosed with Stage 4 pediatric cancer at 4 months old, now cured”: Choi Phillip leads a quiet life with his family... “Living for today as I watch my children”

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Joon-seok] Actor Choi Phillip shared an update on his life with his family.

After receiving widespread support when news broke that his son, who had been diagnosed with Stage 4 pediatric cancer, had recovered, he said he has recently been spending time with his family and reflecting on his inner self.

Recently, Choi Phillip posted on his personal account: “It’s been a while since I last sent my greetings. How have you all been? As you can see, I’ve been doing well too.”

“These days, my wife and I spend most of our time focusing more deeply on our inner selves rather than keeping busy outside of work,” he said. “Our life is relatively simple: every now and then on weekends, we take a walk with the family in a park near our home, and that’s about it.”

He continued, “Looking back on the past at an age when I’m nearing fifty, I think there have been so many regrets and embarrassing moments. Just as no time is ever wasted, those moments have helped me keep growing little by little, despite my shortcomings, rather than remaining stuck in the past.”

He added, “These days, I’m focusing deeply on my inner self, and the process of getting to know and understand parts of myself that even I hadn’t realized were there doesn’t seem all that bad.”

He went on to say, “As we watch our children grow by leaps and bounds every day, please support our family as we strive to live each day we’re given to the fullest.”

The photos he shared also showed Choi Phillip with his wife and two children. He drew attention as he sat smiling beside his family.

In 2023, Choi Phillip appeared on KBS 2TV’s variety show “The Return of Superman” and revealed that his second son, Dowoon, had been diagnosed with Stage 4 hepatoblastoma, a childhood cancer, when he was 4 months old.

His son, who underwent chemotherapy afterward, was later reported to have been declared cured.

Meanwhile, Choi Phillip married a non-celebrity nine years his junior in 2017, and they have a son and a daughter.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.