Lee Sedol, who earned 10 billion won in prize money, says “It’s so-so” when asked about his bank balance after retirement

[Sportschosun reporter Jung Yoo-na] Former Go player Lee Sedol gave an honest answer when Park Myung-soo asked what he had done with the 10 billion won he earned in Go prize money.

Broadcaster Jeon Min-gi and former Go player Lee Sedol appeared as guests on KBS Cool FM’s “Park Myung-soo’s Radio Show,” which aired on the 23rd.

That day, Jeon Min-gi introduced Lee Sedol’s career and explained that he had continued working in various fields even after retiring. “What’s really impressive is that he still has to earn money, so he continues with various activities after retiring. He even developed a board game,” Jeon said.

Park Myung-soo, listening to this, showed interest in Lee Sedol’s earnings. “I heard you made around 10 billion won. Where did you spend it all, after paying taxes?” he asked. It was a reminder that Lee Sedol had said he earned 10 billion won in Go prize money during his competitive career.

In response to Park Myung-soo’s question, Lee Sedol replied, “Oh, well. You know all about it, don’t you? You’re someone who’d know,” while holding back on giving specific details about how he spent the money.

Park Myung-soo did not stop there and asked again, “Are you holding on to your money?” Lee Sedol gave a brief reply: “It’s so-so,” drawing laughter.

The broadcast also touched on Go matches against artificial intelligence (AI). Park Myung-soo asked Lee Sedol, who had played against AI in the past, what the result would be if he competed against it again now.

Lee Sedol previously scored one win in a match against Google’s AI program AlphaGo in 2016. Asked about the chances of humans beating AI today, he explained, “In Go, it’s practically impossible for a human to beat AI. It seems almost like 0%, because there are so many possible moves.”

Meanwhile, Lee Sedol will appear on “Unemployed Lee Sedol,” a KBS 2TV variety show premiering at 8:30 p.m. on the 23rd. “Unemployed Lee Sedol” is a reality-style analog survival story about Lee Sedol, who left the Go world after securing humanity’s only win as its representative in his 2016 match against AlphaGo.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.