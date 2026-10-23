“She takes after her mom...” Ki Sung-yueng lovingly brings up Han Hye-jin as their daughter eats ramen, drawing laughs

[Sportschosun reporter Jung Yoo-na] Soccer player Ki Sung-yueng made people laugh by bringing up his wife, Han Hye-jin, while talking about their daughter Sion, who likes ramen.

On the 23rd, a video titled “Our Family Trip to Busan: We Say We’re Full, but Keep Eating” was posted on Han Hye-jin’s YouTube channel.

The video showed Han Hye-jin setting off on a family trip to Busan with her husband, soccer player Ki Sung-yueng, and their daughter Sion.

“We’re going on a family trip for the first time in a really long time. We’re planning to go to Gijang for two nights and three days, and this trip is really about relaxing,” Han Hye-jin said. She added that, since it had been a long time since the family had traveled together, they planned to enjoy swimming and spend some leisurely time.

News also emerged that Ki Sung-yueng had been injured ahead of the trip. When Han Hye-jin asked, “Honey, can I tell them about that?”, Ki said he had fractured a rib during a match. “I broke one last year and again this year. Why have I gotten so fragile?” he said, then laughed ruefully and added, “Is it really because I’m getting old?”

After arriving in Busan, the family spent some leisurely time taking in the beautiful sea views and enjoying a meal at a popular restaurant. They also played in the hotel pool, and at snack time they relaxed with cup ramen and fish cakes.

But Ki Sung-yueng didn’t eat any cup ramen. Seeing this, Han Hye-jin marveled, “My husband doesn’t eat ramen, drink coffee, or, of course, drink alcohol. He really doesn’t eat anything that’s bad for his health.” She called him “the ultimate in self-discipline.” Ki added, “What’s the point? My bones are still breaking,” making her laugh.

Talking about their daughter Sion, who likes ramen, Ki joked, “She takes after her mom, so stop eating so much ramen.” Han Hye-jin also admitted that she likes ramen, sharing a heartwarming glimpse of their family life.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.