“They think I starve her every day”: Ham So-won sighs over her 9-year-old daughter’s eating after she was deemed obese

[Sportschosun reporter Jung Yoo-na] TV personality Ham So-won brought laughs as she scolded her daughter Hyejeong over her unusually hearty appetite.

Ham So-won appeared on MBN’s “Special World,” which aired on the 22nd, and shared her daily life with her 9-year-old daughter, Hyejeong. Their new life after recently moving into an eight-pyeong studio apartment also drew attention.

That day, Ham So-won met her daughter after school, and they headed home together. As soon as Hyejeong saw her mother, she said she was hungry. Ham So-won, surprised by her daughter’s appetite, said, “You just ate. Why are you hungry? You must have eaten when it was almost 12, right? It’s a few minutes past one now, isn’t it?”

Ham So-won later brought home takeout kimbap and fried food for Hyejeong. Hyejeong began eating in their new home and clearly enjoyed the food. Watching her, Ham So-won lamented, “Don’t enjoy it so much. When you eat so happily, people think I starve you every day, don’t they?”

Hyejeong retorted, “I’m still growing, so isn’t it okay for me to eat a lot?” Ham So-won replied, “That’s right. You’re growing, so eat plenty.” Hyejeong continued to focus on the food in front of her rather than her mother’s words, drawing laughs.

Ham So-won previously revealed that her daughter had been classified as obese during a school health checkup.

Actress Ham So-won and Jin Hua married in 2018 despite their 18-year age gap. They had one daughter together, but announced their divorce in 2022.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.