September → October → November... Park Soo-hong’s 9.8 billion won damages ruling against his older brother and sister-in-law postponed again

Yonhap News Agency

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Joon-seok] The ruling in broadcaster Park Soo-hong’s lawsuit seeking about 9.8 billion won in damages from his older brother and sister-in-law has been postponed again. The conclusion to the legal battle, which has lasted more than five years, has been pushed to next month.

According to legal sources on the 23rd, the Seoul Western District Court changed the date for its ruling in the damages suit filed by Park Soo-hong against his older brother, Mr. Park, and sister-in-law, Ms. Lee, to November 13. The specific reason for the postponement was not disclosed.

The ruling had originally been scheduled for September 11, but was postponed once to October 23. With the date changed again that day, the wait for a ruling has grown longer.

The lawsuit was filed in June 2021. Park Soo-hong initially sought 11.6 billion won in damages from his older brother and sister-in-law.

He later increased the claim to 19.8 billion won to reflect losses from settlements over roughly 20 years, but the amount was adjusted during the proceedings. The current amount in dispute is about 9.8 billion won.

Park Soo-hong’s side has claimed that his older brother, Mr. Park, caused him losses by misappropriating company and personal funds while managing him from 2011 to 2021.

His sister-in-law, Ms. Lee, was also tried on charges of taking part in some of the embezzlement, including the personal use of a corporate credit card.

Separate from this civil suit, the criminal case over the older brother and sister-in-law’s alleged embezzlement resulted in convictions that were finalized by the Supreme Court of Korea in February.

The Supreme Court of Korea upheld the lower court’s sentence of three years and six months in prison for Mr. Park and one year in prison, suspended for two years, for Ms. Lee.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.