'I Live Alone' Star Cha Woo-min to Follow Kim Min as a 'Neighborhood Star'? His Charisma Turns Mangwon-dong Upside Down

[Sportschosun Reporter Kim Soo-hyun] Actor Cha Woo-min will reveal his modest life living alone and his exceptional rapport with his neighborhood on MBC’s “I Live Alone.”

MBC’s entertainment YouTube channel recently released a video titled “[I Live Alone Episode 670 Preview] Cha Woo-min, the Pied Piper of Mangwon-dong.”

Cha Woo-min, whose striking looks capture attention, previewed a modest daily life quite different from the charisma he exudes in his roles.

Seven years into living on his own, he had a home that felt lived-in and unpretentious. “It’s filled with things I like, here and there,” Cha Woo-min said as he showed viewers around. LPs, cameras and various cooking tools caught the eye, while his pet cats, Sen and Haku, also lived with him and monopolized his affection.

Cha Woo-min’s warm, approachable charm continued outside his home.

Calling himself “the Pied Piper of Mangwon-dong,” Cha Woo-min wandered around the neighborhood and naturally greeted acquaintances he ran into.

Cha Woo-min’s daily life brings to mind Kim Min, who recently drew attention on “I Live Alone” for a distinctive way of life.

Kim Min previously drew viewers’ attention with scenes of life in a roughly 90-year-old house in Dongducheon. The show revealed the home’s distinctive interior and an unpretentious lifestyle, as well as Kim Min living alongside local residents, prompting a range of reactions online.

After the broadcast, some viewers questioned whether Kim Min’s daily life had been staged. However, accounts from Dongducheon residents who said they knew Kim Min personally appeared one after another on online communities.

Residents shared vivid eyewitness accounts, saying, “I know Kim Min’s parents, too,” “What you see now is the real Kim Min,” “Even though Kim Min was a customer at our shop, I thought they were homeless the first time I saw them,” and “Please stop trying to whip up public opinion over the staged-content controversy. Kim Min is a Dongducheon native and still commutes to the filming set every day.”

As Kim Min drew attention on the show for a distinctive lifestyle and close ties with local residents, Cha Woo-min is also attracting interest with a preview showing him casually greeting acquaintances around Mangwon-dong.

Will Cha Woo-min, following Kim Min, be able to capture viewers’ attention with an unpretentious daily life and a neighborhood-centered lifestyle? Cha Woo-min’s life living alone and his daily routine in Mangwon-dong will be featured on MBC’s “I Live Alone.”

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This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.