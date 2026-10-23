Lee Kyu-han, Solbi’s fiancé, looks different after announcing their marriage: “It’s fascinating how his features have changed and softened”

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ge-eun] Actor Lee Kyu-han, who is set to marry singer Solbi, has drawn attention with his noticeably softer features.

On the 22nd, Solbi uploaded a video to her YouTube channel Solbi Is Back titled “Introducing My Future Husband.”

Solbi said, “I’ll introduce my future husband,” and pointed to Lee Kyu-han, who was sitting beside her. Lee bowed and introduced himself: “I’m actor Lee Kyu-han, Solbi’s future husband. She’s about to marry the most beautiful person in the world.”

Lee Kyu-han then said, “Solbi suddenly suggested that we recreate the car scene that got the most attention on the variety show Pursuing Old Encounters, which we appeared on together, so we decided to film this video. Solbi has just come from another show and is wearing a full face of makeup, while I was at home and rushed out at the last minute.” He added, “I want to apologize for looking like this. My eyes are so puffy.” Solbi affectionately reassured him, saying, “No. You look handsome even without makeup.”

The video was flooded with comments congratulating the two on their marriage. Comments included, “I don’t think I’ve ever seen the whole country root for someone as if it were their own business,” “I’ve seen the whole country try to talk someone out of it, but never cheer them on and envy them. Amazing,” “They seem like the most blessed celebrities to have married recently,” and “When was the last time people congratulated someone else’s marriage this much?”

Comments that his features looked very different even taking into account that Lee Kyu-han’s face was puffy also caught people’s attention. More reactions followed, including, “His features have changed completely,” “His face looks much softer,” and “It’s fascinating how the sharp edges have disappeared and he looks softer.”

In the video, Lee Kyu-han indeed showed a much softer look, unlike the charismatic, intense image he had shown before. Some commenters cautiously raised the possibility that he had received Botox injections.

The two recently surprised everyone by announcing their marriage and received many congratulations. At the time, Solbi’s agency Jian Castle announced that they would marry next April, saying, “Singer and painter Solbi and actor Lee Kyu-han have promised to become husband and wife, based on their trust and love for each other.”

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.