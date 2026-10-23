“Jeon Won-joo is here”: Kim Young-ok moved after finding an old photo at a photo studio

[Sportschosun reporter Park A-ram] Actress Kim Young-ok, 88, moved viewers after finding a photo of her longtime colleague Jeon Won-joo, 87, when she was young and wishing her good health.

A video titled “A Trip Down Memory Lane with Couple Choi Soo-jong and Ha Hee-ra: A Special Day with Kim Young-ok” was released on the channel “Kim Young Ok KIM YOUNG OK” on the 21st.

In the video, Kim Young-ok visited a photo studio near a broadcasting station with actor Choi Soo-jong and his wife, Ha Hee-ra. The studio, which has documented the appearances of many actors over the years, displayed photos filled with memories of entertainment-industry figures, including old photos of the three visitors.

As Kim Young-ok looked at a photo of Choi Soo-jong when he was young, she said, “He smiles with his eyes wide open. Since he wasn’t married yet, his eyes weren’t kind. His wife trained him, and that’s why his eyes became kind,” sending the room into fits of laughter.

She also expressed her affection for them. “Even now, you two still seem like kids to me. But you were once that young. Your faces don’t age,” Kim Young-ok said, showing how fond she was of the two, whom she had known for a long time.

When Kim Young-ok spotted an old photo of Jeon Won-joo hanging in the studio, she was delighted. Looking at the photo, Kim Young-ok said, “Jeon Won-joo is here. Just stay healthy. You and I may go one after the other, but...” expressing her concern and affection for her longtime colleague.

Jeon Won-joo has recently drawn attention over health concerns. Last April, she appeared on TV CHOSUN’s “Perfect Life” and revealed that she had been told during an examination that she was in the early stages of dementia. An examination conducted on the show at the time diagnosed her with mild cognitive impairment, which is classified as a pre-dementia stage. An expert explained that, as her condition could involve a decline in cognitive function, continued management was necessary.

Footage related to Jeon Won-joo’s forgetfulness also drew public concern in YouTube content released last July. More recently, reports emerged of an issue concerning her stepping down from activities on a YouTube channel, prompting further discussion.

Meanwhile, Kim Young-ok has continued to connect with audiences through a long career in a variety of productions. She appeared in works including tvN’s “Dear My Friends” and “Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha.”

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.