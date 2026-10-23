Unmarried at 56, Kim Jung-nan dates once every four years: “Competing over a man is a headache” (“Day”)

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ga-eun] Actress Kim Jung-nan opened up about her dating style.

In episode 48, the season 1 finale of MBN’s Kim Joo-ha’s Day & Night, airing at 9:40 p.m. on the 24th, Kim Jung-nan and Woongsan will appear and speak candidly about work, love, and even life as single women. The two have maintained a close friendship for 20 years.

Kim Jung-nan and Woongsan first open up about their dating styles, which are 180 degrees apart. “I used to be a bit like a moth to a flame. If I liked someone, I’d just go for it without thinking about whether I’d get hurt,” Kim Jung-nan says, adding, “I’m the type to go all in on one person.” Woongsan, by contrast, gives an answer at the complete opposite end of the spectrum, leaving the studio in an uproar: “Once I start seeing someone, I dream of keeping them from going anywhere and locking them up.”

After hearing this, Kim Joo-ha confesses, “I don’t believe in love at first sight,” adding, “If someone told me they liked me, I’d say, ‘Yeah, let’s go out.’” She then shakes her head at Kim Jung-nan and Woongsan, saying, “I can’t relate to either of you at all.” Kim Jung-nan also says, “I can’t relate at all either. What are you talking about?” Her baffled response raises curiosity about how the clash among the three over their views on dating will unfold.

Kim Jung-nan sets off a wave of laughter with the extraordinary “dating Olympics” theory that she dates once every four years. Asked, “There’s a saying that you date once every four years,” she admits, “Somehow, it did turn out to be kind of true. Once every four years.” And when it comes to having to compete with another woman over a man she likes, she waves the idea away: “Just hearing about it is exhausting. It’s already giving me a headache.” Kim Jung-nan’s changed outlook on dating—after once charging ahead without a second thought when she fell in love—gets big laughs.

Meanwhile, Woongsan reveals that singer Kim Jang-hoon once surprised her with a proposal, setting the studio abuzz. She says that while she was with several acquaintances, Kim Jang-hoon suddenly asked, “Will you marry me?” Woongsan then says, “It was just a joke,” but goes on to praise him: “Kim Jang-hoon is such a wonderful person. If it were up to me, he should be president.” She also candidly reveals how she felt at the time: “But it did make my heart skip a beat.” The full story behind the proposal Woongsan received sparks curiosity.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.