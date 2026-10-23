Han Hye-jin and Ki Sung-yueng’s 11-year-old daughter rescues a baby who fell into the water... Good deed shines during Busan trip

[Sportschosun reporter Park A-ram] It has been revealed that Sion (11), the daughter of actress Han Hye-jin and soccer player Ki Sung-yueng, did a good deed during a family trip.

On the 23rd, a video titled “EP.09 | Our Family’s Busan Trip: Eating Again Despite Saying We’re Full” was posted on Han Hye-jin’s channel, “Actress Han Hye-jin.” It showed Han, Ki and their daughter Sion enjoying their trip in Busan.

On the morning of the last day of the trip, Han went to the hotel pool with her daughter. She said, “Sion’s swimming once a day. Dad’s feeling a little under the weather, so he’s in the room. Sion and I came out to swim again today, but I don’t know when we’ll leave.”

After swimming, the family went to a restaurant and talked over their meal about what had happened that morning. When her daughter spoke as if boasting about what had happened to her at the pool, Han laughed and said, “Sion’s telling her own heroic tale.”

Then, explaining what had happened, she praised her daughter, saying, “The water in the pool had come up to just below the baby’s nose, but Sion pulled the baby out. She did such a great job. She’s so kind.”

Meanwhile, Han married soccer player Ki Sung-yueng in 2013, and they have a daughter, Sion.

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.