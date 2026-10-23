“Infighting among Park Na-rae’s managers”... Junior manager’s side gives testimony in court that conflicts with senior manager’s

Yonhap News Agency

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Joon-seok] As former managers of broadcaster Park Na-rae stand trial on charges of joint extortion, the junior manager reportedly testified in court that they had never demanded a percentage of revenue or conspired over financial matters.

With the prosecution’s allegations and the junior manager’s testimony at odds, attention is also turning to the arguments in court.

On the 23rd, a video titled “Infighting eventually broke out ... Key testimony emerges at trial of Park Na-rae’s manager” was released on the YouTube channel “Respect Lee Jin-ho.”

The video summarizes the key points after Lee Jin-ho covered the second hearing for the former managers, held on the 20th.

According to Lee Jin-ho, when the court asked the junior manager, “So you mean you never asked for a percentage of the revenue?”, the manager replied, “That’s right.”

The junior manager reportedly testified that after the contractual relationship ended, they only sought severance pay, back wages and unpaid allowances, and had not conspired over financial matters.

Lee Jin-ho interpreted the testimony as the junior manager distancing themself from the senior manager. However, this is Lee Jin-ho’s analysis of the courtroom remarks reported in the video.

The prosecution indicted the two former managers on charges of pressuring Park Na-rae by threatening to disclose allegations concerning her private life and company funds to the media, and demanding approximately 250 million won, equivalent to 10% of the company’s revenue.

The two are contesting the extortion charges and other allegations, and whether their demand for money was a legitimate request for a settlement is a key issue in the trial.

The senior manager’s side reportedly also challenged the legality of evidence obtained during the investigation, including cellphone data. The court asked them to submit a detailed account of their grounds for objecting to the evidence.

Park Na-rae is scheduled to testify at the next hearing, which will be held on December 1. The prosecution and lawyers for both sides requested that she be examined as a witness, and the examination is expected to last about two hours and 30 minutes.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.