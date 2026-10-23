Song Hye-kyo finds a new agency, signs exclusive contract with management agency STAND

Photo courtesy of STAND

[Sportschosun reporter Jeong Bit] Actress Song Hye-kyo has signed an exclusive contract with management agency STAND.

STAND said, “We consider it meaningful to be working with Song Hye-kyo,” adding, “We will spare no effort to provide attentive support so she can focus on her projects and acting.” It continued, “We will stand firmly by her throughout her activities at home and abroad, including her work.”

Song Hye-kyo has built a distinctive acting style of her own by taking on a variety of genres. With her restrained expressiveness and nuanced emotional portrayals, she brings her characters’ inner lives to the screen in depth and has won the love of viewers around the world.

In the Netflix series The Glory in particular, she underwent a powerful acting transformation and also won the Grand Prize at the 2nd Blue Dragon Series Awards.

Photo courtesy of STAND

Last year, she also showed a new side in the film Dark Nuns, broadening her acting range. Through her constant challenges and transformations, Song Hye-kyo has continued to strengthen her position not only in Korea but also on the global stage, backed by her enduring influence and unparalleled presence.

The Netflix series Tantara, on which she worked with writer Noh Hee-kyung and director Lee Yoon-jung, is also set to be released this December.

Photo courtesy of STAND

Reporter Jeong Bit rightlight@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.