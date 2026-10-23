Uhm Tae-woong’s Daughter: Does She Resemble Her Aunt Uhm Jung-hwa? Her Vocal Skills Revealed After Acceptance to Sunhwa Arts Middle School

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Soo-hyun] Yoon Hye-jin, wife of former actor Uhm Tae-woong and a former ballerina, has recalled when her daughter Uhm Ji-on was accepted to Sunhwa Arts Middle School. Her daughter’s exceptional classical singing skills, honed at the school, are also drawing renewed attention.

On the 22nd, a video was posted on Yoon Hye-jin’s YouTube channel showing her exploring different parts of Haebangchon and reminiscing about the past.

That day, looking at a café, Yoon Hye-jin said, “This really is a place I can’t forget.” It was where she had checked the entrance exam results for Sunhwa Arts Middle School with her daughter Uhm Ji-on.

As they waited for the results to be announced, mother and daughter were overcome with extreme nerves. Yoon Hye-jin recalled, “Ji-on was clinging to me, unable even to look, with her head bowed. She was so nervous.”

At last, when they checked the results, the two-character word meaning “accepted” appeared on the screen. Yoon Hye-jin recalled, “I just pressed it, and ‘PASS’ popped up. We screamed there, and Ji-on and I cried,” adding, “I pretended to be brave again all on my own. I really can’t forget that place, for that reason.”

Along with the news of Ji-on’s acceptance to Sunhwa Arts Middle School—a memory that remains unforgettable for both mother and daughter—interest is also growing in her artistic talent.

Last July, a video on Yoon Hye-jin’s YouTube channel showed Uhm Tae-woong and his wife returning to a campsite filled with memories, along with their daughter Ji-on and the family of an acquaintance.

That evening, Uhm Ji-on showed off her classical singing skills by singing in front of family and acquaintances. Her performance showcased the skills she had honed at the arts middle school, prompting admiration from those there, while subscribers who watched the video also responded enthusiastically.

Online commenters showed their support, leaving remarks such as, “I was so moved watching the performance,” “Ji-on sings so well,” “I hope she becomes a wonderful artist,” and “I saw her on TV when she was a baby, and she’s grown so much.”

Yoon Hye-jin married actor Uhm Tae-woong in 2013, and they have a daughter, Uhm Ji-on. A former principal dancer with Korea National Ballet, Yoon Hye-jin recently put on her pointe shoes again for the first time in 14 years and continues to work as a ballerina.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.