'Dementia diagnosis': Jeon Won-ju looks even more gaunt; “I can’t remember well” (“Unforgettable”)

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ge-eun] Actor Jeon Won-ju opens up about her feelings after her dementia diagnosis.

MBN’s Unforgettable Duet 2 has confirmed its premiere for 9:20 p.m. on the 31st and unveiled a preview of its first episode.

Unforgettable Duet is a music variety show that creates “duet stages featuring the songs of a lifetime” with family members whose memories are fading due to dementia. The show left a deep impression with its heartfelt portrayal of the journey to find a performer’s “song from their memories” and the “duet stage” that the family builds together.

A video released on the 23rd teases the appearance of Jeon Won-ju, 87, looking somewhat gaunter than before, drawing attention. Jeon begins by saying, “I can’t remember well,” then expresses her wish to “hold on to precious memories for a long, long time,” stirring deep emotion. Jeon had previously spoken candidly about her health in April. She also draws attention by appearing with Kim Hyung-ja, her close younger friend and fellow actor, who is like family to her.

With a special stage by the two friends, who have known each other for 55 years, being teased, anticipation is building for the “one and only miraculous stage” they will present.

Dressed up and looking radiant, Jeon Won-ju and Kim Hyung-ja take to the stage for their first-ever duet. When Kim calls out, “Shall we start our song?”, Jeon replies, “Yes, yes,” and breaks into a cheerful laugh, brimming with excitement. The words “Time to believe in the power of music! A miraculous duet to awaken forgotten memories” appear on screen, and the two face each other with smiles, bringing a deeply moving moment.

Meanwhile, MBN’s Unforgettable Duet 2, co-hosted by Kim Ju-ha and Son Tae-jin, was selected for a broadcast program production support project run by the Korea Media and Communications Commission and the Korea Communications Agency (KCA).

The program also achieved notable success overseas, beyond its home market. It signed format option agreements with broadcasters in six countries across Europe and Asia, including Switzerland, France and Belgium, and proved its merit by winning the Silver Prize at the Asia Contents Awards 2025.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.