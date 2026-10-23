Cha Jung-won, Ha Jung-woo’s partner, has already started ‘decorating their newlywed home’—even making an opening-time run to a furniture store

[Sportschosun reporter Jung Yoo-na] Actress Cha Jung-won drew attention after sharing an update about visiting a vintage furniture store ahead of her wedding.

On the 23rd, Cha Jung-won posted several photos on her personal account with the caption, “Pretty things are worth an opening-time run.”

The photos showed two chairs with distinctive patterns that drew the eye. Cha Jung-won shared a glimpse of her relaxed daily life, visiting the furniture store and taking photos with an acquaintance.

With her wedding to her partner Ha Jung-woo approaching, attention is focused on whether she visited the furniture store to furnish their newlywed home.

Meanwhile, Cha Jung-won will marry actor Ha Jung-woo on December 13, after six years of dating.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.