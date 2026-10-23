Kim Soo-min pays her mother 100,000 won a week to care for her two children: “Quite the unfilial daughter”

[Sportschosun reporter Park A-ram] Former Seoul Broadcasting System (SBS) announcer Kim Soo-min shared how she balances work and parenting while raising two children after returning to work.

On the 22nd, Kim Soo-min shared an update on her life as she answered questions from users on her personal account.

Asked what she does at her new job, Kim Soo-min explained, “Thanks to the opportunity given to me by the CEO of a startup law firm, I reviewed all kinds of contracts as a legal staff member at a cosmetics company.” She added, “As of today, I’ve moved into a bigger pond,” announcing a new beginning.

She was also asked how she balances her job with raising her two children. Kim Soo-min replied, “Thankfully, my mom comes over every morning at 7 and picks them up after school.”

In response to a user concerned about how much it costs to have her mother care for the children, she also disclosed the specific amount. Kim Soo-min said, “I leave my two kids with her. The going rate is 100,000 won a day, but I give her 100,000 won a week.”

She continued, “It’s really just a token gesture. I’m quite the unfilial daughter,” and added, “I’m sorry, Mom.”

She also spoke about her husband’s current situation. Kim Soo-min said of him, “My husband. He worked hard supporting his eldest daughter (me) while I studied abroad. He says he doesn’t want to be a prosecutor at the Prosecution Office.”

Born in 1997, Kim Soo-min drew attention as SBS’s youngest-ever hire after being accepted as an announcer at the age of 21 in 2018. She later worked on programs including “TV Animal Farm” and “Talk Talk Information Brunch,” and left the company in 2021.

She married a former prosecutor in 2022, and they have a son and a daughter. She later pursued a master’s degree at the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) School of Law in the United States. After completing her studies abroad and returning to Korea, she recently shared that she had started working in legal affairs at a new job.

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.