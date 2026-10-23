“You can’t say one thing and then another”... Why Kim Jong-kook stepped in after Roy Kim turned down Ji Ye-eun’s request to sing at her wedding

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Soo-hyun] As Roy Kim reacted awkwardly to the idea of singing at Ji Ye-eun’s wedding, renewed attention turned to Kim Jong-kook and Jo Hye-ryun volunteering to sing.

A video titled “Are you going to sing at Ye-eun’s wedding...?” was released on the YouTube channel GYM JONG KOOK on the 22nd.

When Kim Jong-kook asked whether he received many requests to sing at weddings, Roy Kim said, “If I sing at one wedding, other acquaintances ask me too, and it becomes hard to turn them down. If I can’t do it, they sometimes talk badly about me behind my back,” expressing his discomfort.

Kim Jong-kook brought up Ji Ye-eun’s wedding and asked, “When you were on SBS’s Running Man, Ye-eun asked you to sing at her wedding, and didn’t you say you would?”

Roy Kim seemed taken aback and replied, “Did I say that on the show?”

In the end, Kim Jong-kook called Ji Ye-eun himself to check what had happened. Ji, who answered the call, also said, “You said you would,” but then added in a tearful voice, “You don’t have to...” to Roy Kim, who seemed uncomfortable, drawing laughs.

Ji Ye-eun wanted him to sing, but instead of promising, “I’ll sing,” Roy Kim only showed signs of discomfort. When the situation became awkward, Kim Jong-kook stepped in to explain on Roy Kim’s behalf. “It’s not that he doesn’t want to. Roy has made it a rule not to sing at weddings, and that’s how his company handles it,” he explained, smoothing things over.

Ji Ye-eun joked, “Then why did you say you’d do it back then? You can’t say one thing and then another.” But she soon added, “It’s okay. Senior Jong-kook will sing for me,” expressing her confidence in Kim Jong-kook, who had already promised to sing.

Kim Jong-kook wasn’t the only senior to step up to celebrate Ji Ye-eun’s wedding. Comedian Jo Hye-ryun had also volunteered to sing earlier, adding to the heartwarming mood.

Last September, on the YouTube channel Okkiki, Jo Hye-ryun responded to news of Ji Ye-eun’s relationship by offering, “Should I sing ‘Anakana’ for you?” She also asked Gabee to dance at the wedding, and Gabee readily agreed, creating a warm and cheerful atmosphere.

Meanwhile, Ji Ye-eun is set to marry dancer VATA on December 12.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.