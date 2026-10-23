“The dress looks ready to burst”... Kim Tae-hee draws uncalled-for comments judging her figure over her strapless look

A photo call for a high-jewelry brand was held at Seoul Auction Gangnam Center on the 22nd. Kim Tae-hee poses for photos. Gangnam = Reporter Bak Jaeman, /2026.10.22/

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ga-eun] Actress Kim Tae-hee showed off her unchanged beauty at a public event for the first time in a while, but nasty comments criticizing her figure drew frowns.

Kim Tae-hee graced a high-jewelry brand event held in Gangnam District, Seoul, on the 22nd.

She pulled off a strapless dress that fully exposed her shoulders with her slender figure, and paired it with a dazzling necklace to complete her elegant look. She also wore a hairstyle that left her forehead fully exposed to perfection, showing off her sophisticated charm.

Some people expressed disappointment with her outfit and styling that day, but her unchanged beauty drew an outpouring of enthusiastic comments, including “Still the same Tae-pretty” (a nickname blending Tae-hee with “pretty”), “How long are you planning to stay beautiful?” and “Even women would fall for her.”

A photo call for a high-jewelry brand was held at Seoul Auction Gangnam Center on the 22nd. Kim Tae-hee poses for photos. Gangnam = Reporter Bak Jaeman, /2026.10.22/

However, some comments judging her figure—such as “She’s put on weight with age,” “Back fat, upper-arm fat. The dress looks ready to burst, and the corset is barely holding it in. Time is cruel,” and “It’s comforting to see that Kim Tae-hee has a little upper-arm fat too”—made even those reading them uncomfortable.

Kim Tae-hee married singer and actor Rain in 2017, and they have two daughters. Last year, she made her Hollywood debut through the Amazon Prime series “Butterfly.”

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.