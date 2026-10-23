Shin Min-a: Even Kim Woo-bin Was Envious—‘Muscles Pop After Just a Few Days of Exercise’

[Sportschosun reporter Jung Yoo-na] Actress Shin Min-a revealed her diet and unusually fast muscle development, explaining why her husband Kim Woo-bin is envious.

On the 23rd, tvN’s You Quiz on the Block released a video titled ‘A natural talent that even her husband Kim Woo-bin envies?’

In the video, Shin Min-a appeared as a guest and talked with MC Yoo Jae-suk about her diet and exercise habits.

That day, Shin Min-a said, “Lately, I feel like I’ve been eating too many carbohydrates or too much sodium, so I’m watching what I eat.” Asked what she had been eating lately, she replied, “Witch’s soup.” She said, “I’m trying to eat witch’s soup, salad, or fruit first,” explaining that she pays attention to her diet in her daily life.

They also talked about exercise. Shin Min-a said, “I bulk up really dramatically,” adding, “When I do strength training, it shows right away.” She explained that her muscles become noticeably more developed after just a few days of exercise.

In particular, Shin Min-a drew attention when she added, “That’s one thing my husband is a little envious of.” When Yoo Jae-suk expressed surprise, she explained that her muscles show quickly, saying, “I really only have to work out for a few days and they pop out like this.”

Yoo Jae-suk marveled, “They show up that quickly even if you only exercise a little?” Shin Min-a repeatedly said that they did. She also agreed with the explanation that when fat and muscle build up together, it results in what is known as ‘bulking up,’ which makes the body look bigger.

Meanwhile, Shin Min-a married actor Kim Woo-bin in December 2025.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.