“Won’t even let the kids flush the toilet”... Do Kyung-wan sparks debate over extreme frugality

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Joon-seok] Online debate erupted after broadcaster Do Kyung-wan shared that, despite living in an expensive home, he makes his children refrain from flushing the toilet after using it to save on maintenance fees.

The everyday life of Do Kyung-wan and his wife, singer Jang Yoon-jeong, was featured on the KBS 2TV variety show Stars' Top Recipe at Fun-Staurant, which aired on the 22nd.

On the show, Do Kyung-wan admitted that he personally takes care of paying the household maintenance fees to ease the burden on the family. “A lot of money goes into our household. The person who earns a lot is paying a lot,” he said.

But when Do Kyung-wan saw the maintenance bill, he let out a sigh after noticing that the water bill had increased by around 58,000 won and electricity usage had also risen significantly.

He criticized his family’s habits, complaining, “Why does everyone have to cool off in their own room? Why do you all have to wash separately?” He added, “Why not soak together and cool off in one room?”

He also expressed disappointment, comparing the cost of running the air conditioner with the amount he had invested in stocks.

The remark that made viewers cringe came next.

As he described his extreme policy for cutting maintenance fees, Do Kyung-wan said, “I don’t even let our kids flush the toilet.”

Immediately after the broadcast, reactions on online forums and portal sites turned icy.

Criticism intensified as renewed attention fell on the fact that Jang Yoon-jeong and Do Kyung-wan bought a luxury penthouse in Seoul’s Yongsan District in 2024 for 12 billion won, paying the full amount in cash.

Internet users unleashed sharp criticism, saying, “How is that frugal when you live in a 12-billion-won home?”, “Even if it was just something you said for TV, it still seems problematic,” and “Enough with the working-class cosplay.”

Others came to their defense, however, saying, “It was just an exaggerated joke typical of variety shows,” and “There’s nothing wrong with trying to save money even if you’re rich, just as you might take public transportation instead of driving your own car.”

That day, Do Kyung-wan said, “I don’t know who put the crown of ‘Jang Yoon-jeong’s husband’ on me, but it’s very heavy.”

He also spoke of the private burdens he bears as a breadwinner, saying, “Work hasn’t been plentiful, so I got into stocks hoping to bring in some money for the maintenance fees.”

The prevailing view is that the combination of the backdrop of a 12-billion-won mansion and a frugality policy that restricts the children’s basic hygiene habits failed to win public sympathy.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.