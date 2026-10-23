Lee Hyori laments couple with a plummeting libido and no physical affection: “What’s the point of building that body?” (“Love War”)

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ge-eun] Singer Lee Hyori expresses sympathy for a couple who have stopped being physically affectionate.

Singer Jeong Eun-ji and actor Choi Daniel will appear as special envoys on episode 18 of JTBC’s variety show “Love War,” airing on Monday the 26th. A fit couple who spend half the year preparing for bodybuilding competitions will also appear and open up about their conflict.

An unexpected pink(?) mood is detected between Jeong Eun-ji and Choi Daniel. When Choi Daniel expresses curiosity about Jeong Eun-ji’s dating style, Lee Hyori and Seo Jang-hoon’s eyes light up as if they’ve spotted prey. Seo Jang-hoon ambushes Jeong Eun-ji with the question, “What do you usually think of Choi Daniel?” Lee Hyori gets the teasing started, saying, “Choi Daniel seems especially smitten today,” prompting laughter.

Meanwhile, well-known fitness enthusiast Jeong Eun-ji reveals the secret to her toned figure from behind, saying, “My favorite workout is glute training.” Lee Hyori admires Jeong Eun-ji’s figure, which perfectly suits the nickname “Jeong Kardashian,” saying, “You look so beautiful when you work out,” bringing a warm moment to the show.

Meanwhile, a fit couple who have been dating for a year and eight months are focused on preparing for bodybuilding competitions through strict diet management and strength training. The boyfriend, who boasts a physique like a statue sculpted by the gods, astonishes everyone with a body fat percentage in the 2% range.

As the fit boyfriend’s efforts to achieve a body fat percentage in the 2% range are revealed, an unexpected confession shakes “Love War.” The fit boyfriend says, “I spend half the year preparing for competitions,” and reveals, “During competition season, my sex drive drops, too,” shocking Lee Hyori, Seo Jang-hoon, Choi Daniel, and Jeong Eun-ji. When the girlfriend confesses that their last physical affection was a peck on the cheek three months ago, Lee Hyori and Choi Daniel let out a simultaneous sigh. As Lee Hyori angrily exclaims to the boyfriend, who is obsessed with building a sculpted physique, “What’s the point of building a body like that?!”, Choi Daniel strongly agrees, saying, “What are you even going to do with that body?” Viewers are left wondering whether the boyfriend, who pours all his energy into exercise, and the girlfriend, who has lost the spark, can overcome this crisis.

The story of the fit couple who have lost not only body fat but also their sex drive will be revealed in episode 18 of “Love War.”

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.