Japanese literary giant Ryu Murakami dies at home at 74

Gentosha

[Sportschosun reporter Park Aram] Ryu Murakami, one of Japan’s leading bestselling authors and a film director, has died at the age of 74. He left a profound mark on modern Japanese literature with his bold depictions of society’s darker side.

According to Japanese media, including Kyodo News and NHK, on the 23rd, Ryu Murakami died on the 17th. In accordance with his family’s wishes, the funeral was held quietly as a private family ceremony.

Born in Japan’s Nagasaki Prefecture in 1952, the late author made a name for himself in literary circles with his novel Almost Transparent Blue, which he wrote while attending Musashino Art University. Published in 1976, the work won the Gunzo Prize for New Writers and the Akutagawa Prize, drawing attention from the literary world. Its vivid depiction of the decadent lives of young people around U.S. military bases left a strong impression on Japanese society at the time.

He went on to establish himself as a popular writer, publishing a range of works including Coin Locker Babies, The Tennis Boy’s Depression, Sixty-Nine, and The Fascism of Love and Fantasy. In particular, he built a literary world of his own by confronting sensitive subjects such as war, violence, sex, and contradictions in social structures.

He also won major literary awards one after another for his work. He received the Noma Literary Newcomer Prize for Coin Locker Babies, and his literary achievements were also recognized for works including In the Miso Soup, Parasites, and From the Fatherland, with Love. He expanded his range of activities beyond novels to include film directing and screenwriting.

He also made his mark outside literature. Published in 2003, Hello Work for 13-Year-Olds, a book introducing teenagers to a variety of occupations, became a major hit. From 2006, he hosted TV Tokyo’s business program Cambrian Palace, meeting business executives and offering a sharp perspective on society and the economy. After working on the program for about 20 years, he stepped down as host in April this year.

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.