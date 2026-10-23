July Jung’s 43-pyeong Han River-view home has a smashed wall: “My son broke it with his heel while doing a forward roll”

[Sportschosun reporter Jung Yoo-na] Comedian July Jung, who is raising five sons in a 43-pyeong home with a view of the Han River, shared a glimpse of life at home after one of her sons’ pranks damaged a wall.

On the 22nd, July Jung posted a photo on her social media with the caption, “Do-won broke the wall with his heel while doing a forward roll.”

The photo showed a wall in the home damaged by her son’s antics. Part of the wall had been dented, exposing the concrete inside and making for a surprising sight.

July Jung also shared pictures of the mess throughout the house. “Should I lie down or clean up? Should I lie down or clean up?” she wrote, revealing her dilemma as she faced cleaning up.

Clothes and household items were scattered around the living room in the photo, offering a glimpse of the busy atmosphere in a home where five sons are being raised.

From her son’s energetic antics that damaged a wall to the state of the house that felt too overwhelming to even start tidying, the realities of raising a large family that July Jung shared evoked both laughter and empathy.

July Jung married a non-celebrity husband in 2015, and they have five sons. She previously made headlines after revealing that she won a housing lottery for families with multiple children and was allocated a 43-pyeong home with a view of the Han River in Deokyang-gu, Goyang City, Gyeonggi Province.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.