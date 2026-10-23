Ji So-yeon: “After I gained weight following childbirth, Song Jae-hee’s physical affection disappeared; I cut out carbs for seven months”

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ge-eun] Actor Ji So-yeon recalled that her husband, Song Jae-hee, showed no physical affection toward her when she gained weight after giving birth.

On the 22nd, a video titled “The Secret Behind the Twins’ Birth Revealed While Co-Parenting?!” was posted on the YouTube channel “Song Jae-hee & Ji So-yeon’s Good News.”

That day, Song Jae-hee and Ji So-yeon visited the home of actor Choi Sung-wook, a former member of the group Paran, and his wife, actor Kim Ji-hye, a former member of the group Cats, and spent time co-parenting. Both couples are raising twins.

When the conversation turned to postpartum dieting while they were talking about parenting, Ji So-yeon revealed, “Before I lost weight, you wouldn’t even touch me. After I lost weight, you said, ‘You’ve lost so much weight. I kind of want to touch you.’”

Song Jae-hee then revealed, “I didn’t touch my wife much after she gave birth to our first child, but there was a time when she lost a lot of weight. When our first child was walking, the three of us went on a trip abroad, and I touched her that night. I can’t forget that time. It was like our honeymoon.” His story had everyone there laughing. Ji So-yeon recalled, “I didn’t eat carbs for seven months then. After I lost a lot of weight, we conceived our second child.”

Song Jae-hee married Ji So-yeon in 2017, and they have one son and two daughters. Ji So-yeon runs an advertising agency with annual revenue of 1 billion won.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.