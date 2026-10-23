Yuna Kim and Ko Woo-rim take a trip to Japan for their fourth wedding anniversary... a cozy “lovestagram” with wine

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Sohee] Ko Woo-rim of the group Forestella drew attention after sharing photos from his trip to Japan with his wife, Yuna Kim.

On the 23rd, Ko Woo-rim posted several photos on his social media without any particular caption. The photos showed him enjoying a relaxing time as he traveled around Japan with his wife, Yuna Kim.

In the photos, Ko Woo-rim pulled off a range of styles, from white shirts to denim jackets, and showed off a neat, dandy look. His relaxed yet sophisticated vibe stood out, while his natural look while traveling caught the eye.

The couple enjoyed wine and a meal at a restaurant with a lovely atmosphere, and also visited an aquarium to spend some leisurely time. Seeing the couple enjoying a trip together away from their busy daily lives added a heartwarming touch. Even without any special explanation, the photos alone conveyed the atmosphere of their trip in full, drawing attention.

The final photo drew particular attention, showing Yuna Kim from behind as she photographed the Sapporo Clock Tower. Ko Woo-rim’s post, which captured his wife recording a moment from their trip, brought smiles to viewers’ faces.

Meanwhile, Ko Woo-rim married Yuna Kim, a former national figure skater, on October 22, 2022.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.