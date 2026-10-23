Sa Mi-ja on daughter-in-law who cared for her when she collapsed with a cerebral infarction and for her son during his cancer battle: “Sometimes I wonder how she can be so rude”

[Sportschosun Reporter Lee Woo-joo] Actor Sa Mi-ja opened up about her daughter-in-law.

On the 23rd, a video titled “35 Years of Mother-in-Law–Daughter-in-Law Conflict, Finally Showing Filial Devotion...” was posted on Sa Mi-ja’s YouTube channel.

That day, Sa Mi-ja appeared with her eldest son’s wife, Yu Ji-yeon. The two have appeared together on several programs. Yu Ji-yeon drew attention in particular after revealing that, two years ago, she cared for both her husband as he battled cancer and Sa Mi-ja when she collapsed with a cerebral infarction—all by herself.

The production team asked, “Do people recognize you?” Sa Mi-ja said, “Some people recognize me and say, ‘How can a daughter-in-law be so beautiful?’ while others say, ‘How can she speak so rudely?’” Yu Ji-yeon replied lightheartedly, “People around your age or from your generation understand your perspective, while my friends understand mine. Your appearance or way of speaking may give that impression, but everyone who knows me understands.”

Sa Mi-ja said of Yu Ji-yeon, “She has such a kind heart. Sometimes she’s so cold that I think, ‘How can she be so rude?’ After living together for 35 years or so, when I eat something delicious, I think of her and feel I should buy her some. When she eats something delicious, she thinks of her own mother,” she confided.

But Sa Mi-ja also expressed her affection for her daughter-in-law, saying, “On special occasions like anniversaries or birthdays, she always gets up and takes care of everything. That softens my heart.”

The two have been living together for 13 years. Yu Ji-yeon said of her mother-in-law, Sa Mi-ja, “She looks quite stern, doesn’t she? She just talks that way, but I know her warm heart. Since we understand each other, we’ve lived together without any major problems.”

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.