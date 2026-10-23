Lee Seo-jin, supposedly born with a silver spoon, is a secondhand-shopping enthusiast... “Sold the Cartier watch his parents bought him”

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Sohee] Actor Lee Seo-jin, one of the entertainment industry’s best-known “silver spoons,” shared memories involving watches, from his childhood to the present.

On the 23rd, a video was released on the YouTube channel GQ KOREA titled “Lee Seo-jin’s connection with Bulgari began with doing the dishes—and has come this far. REAL TALK TIME with four men brought together by their love of watches.”

Lee Seo-jin, Lee Yong-ju, Yang Tae-oh, and Pennywatch appeared in the video and shared a wide range of stories based on their common interest in watches. They discussed everything from personal memories involving watches to their individual tastes, and Lee Seo-jin also recalled his first watch and another watch with a special connection to him.

Asked about the first watch he owned, Lee Seo-jin recalled his childhood, saying, “I think I had a Mickey Mouse watch in elementary school, and in middle school I had a Casio digital watch.” He added, “(As an adult,) I remember receiving a Cartier watch from my parents.”

But the first watch he bought with his own money was a different one. Lee Seo-jin explained, “The watch I bought with my own money was a Bulgari. I sold that Cartier and added some of my own money to buy it. I think it was a secondhand transaction.” In other words, he sold the watch his parents had given him and bought one that suited his taste.

Lee Seo-jin went on to talk about the popularity of Bulgari watches at the time, saying, “There was a period around the 2000s when Bulgari was very popular. It’s a dive watch.” He also drew attention by adding that he no longer had that watch: “I don’t have it now.”

After hearing Lee Seo-jin’s story, Lee Yong-ju marveled, saying, “You’re really good at buying and selling,” and, “I didn’t know you had that kind of image.”

Lee Seo-jin then spoke candidly about his spending habits. “I think it’s better to get rid of things right away if I don’t need them. I’m not interested in keeping things for a long time or thinking about their value,” he said. Rather than holding onto things or considering their future value, he tends to clear them out depending on whether he needs them.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.