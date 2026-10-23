Yang-Im Hur, in a 'custody dispute with Ko Ji-yong,' shares an update on getting by with supplements: 'Things were easier when I was earning a salary'

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Woo-joo] Family medicine specialist Yang-Im Hur shared a glimpse of her busy life as a working mom.

On the 23rd, a video titled 'What's in My Bag' was posted on Yang-Im Hur's YouTube channel.

That day, Yang-Im Hur set out to introduce the items in her bag. After taking out several supplements, she showed an adrenal hormone supplement and lamented, "A few months after I opened my own practice, I found out that stress can deplete a certain hormone. I think things were easier when I was earning a salary."

Hur then took out a stack of papers and introduced them as "my child's graded test papers." She said, "I brought them to look over what was marked wrong. These days, I sometimes bring out study materials to look at, and I try to do that when I have time." She continued, "I went to a conference recently. I thought, 'Why has my English gotten so rusty, and why can't I get the words out?' I was busy, so I stopped doing the things I used to do with my child, and I haven't been doing them lately. As my child got older, they started doing all their homework on their own, so I stopped. My English skills deteriorated, so I brought out the book Seungjae is reading. I'll read it when I have time." She showed how actively involved she is in her child's education and her own development.

Hur lamented, "I used to have opportunities to use it because I worked at an international medical center and attended a lot of conferences, but these days I don't use it as much. Now foreign patients are coming in, and there are things I need to do, but I can't get the words out well."

Meanwhile, Sechs Kies alum Ko Ji-yong and family medicine specialist Yang-Im Hur married in 2013 and welcomed their son Seungjae the following year. They later revealed that they had divorced two years ago. The two are currently involved in a legal dispute over issues including child support and visitation with their son, Seungjae.

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.