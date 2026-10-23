Yang Hong-won faces affair rumors five days after his wedding; accuser releases a transcript and video: “I need spending money”

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Sohee] Rapper Yang Hong-won was embroiled in infidelity allegations just five days after his wedding.

On the 23rd, A, who raised allegations of infidelity against Yang Hong-won, posted on their social media account: “A newlywed groom who just got married went to a motel with a woman. Is that not wrong?” The post drew attention as the allegations surfaced just after the wedding.

A later shared a screenshot of a message they had sent directly to Yang Hong-won’s wife, Won Hyun-joo. The message read, “I have something to tell you. I have something to say about your husband.” A appeared to have contacted Won to tell her they had something to say about Yang Hong-won.

A also released details of a phone call with Yang Hong-won. According to the material made public, A called Yang on the 22nd and said things such as, “Don’t you remember when we were in Suwon?” and “I need spending money.” Yang replied, “Don’t do anything bad,” and, “Did you come to my wedding?” before sighing.

That was not all. A also released a video that appears to have been filmed when they went to Suwon with Yang Hong-won. Alongside the video, A added the caption, “You must have enjoyed it. I’ll make it even more fun for you,” appearing to hint at further revelations.

A later also shared their side during an Instagram Live broadcast. That day, A began by saying, “Does loyalty put food on the table? Does loyalty give you money?” Then, smiling, A said, “If you give up just a little of that loyalty, your account balance will change.” A added, “Who keeps their loyalty anyway?”

However, the material and claims A has shared on social media remain one-sided claims from the accuser’s side, and the specific facts have not been verified. Since it is difficult to determine the truth of the infidelity allegations based solely on the posts and call details that have been made public, attention is also focused on statements from those involved going forward.

Meanwhile, Yang Hong-won married Won Hyun-joo, a former model, at a location in Seoul on the 18th. The two previously announced that they had welcomed a daughter in November 2024, and officially became husband and wife about two years after her birth. With infidelity allegations surfacing just five days after the wedding, attention is focused on how the controversy will unfold.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.