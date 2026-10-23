After unleashing a stream of abuse at Shin Jung-hwan, LJ suddenly brings up his ex-wife: “She’s my friend, Lee Sun-jung”

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Woo-joo] Broadcaster LJ mentioned his ex-wife, Lee Sun-jung.

On the 23rd, a video titled “A phone blind date for Seo Yu-jung, set up by her friends! ‘What’s the point of being successful? I’m alone for the holidays’ (feat. LJ, Goofy’s Park Seong-ho)” was posted on the YouTube channel “Yujeong and Jujeong.”

LJ and Park Seong-ho called Seo Yu-jung, saying they would introduce her to a friend of theirs. LJ told the friend who answered, “We’re filming, and there’s a star and actress in Korea even you would know. We were talking about a blind date, and you’re the one we recommended. Talk to her for a bit,” then put Seo Yu-jung on the phone.

The two awkwardly continued their conversation during the blind date, which had come about unexpectedly. When they grew nervous and stumbled over their words, LJ suddenly snatched the phone and brought up his ex-wife, saying, “She’s my friend, Lee Sun-jung.”

After LJ’s remark, his friend mistakenly thought the person on the phone was actually Lee Sun-jung. Seo Yu-jung and Park Seong-ho tried to smooth things over, saying, “It’s not Lee Sun-jung.” After the call ended, Seo Yu-jung complained, “Because of you, he thinks I’m Lee Sun-jung.” LJ joked, “Why would you think I know only one Lee Sun-jung? I know Lee Sun-jung number one, number two, number three and number four.”

Meanwhile, broadcaster LJ registered his marriage in 2012 just 45 days after he began dating, but the couple divorced by mutual agreement two and a half months after getting married.

Later, in May, Lee Sun-jung appeared on Shin Jung-hwan’s YouTube channel and spoke about her divorce from LJ, saying, “People get divorced when they’re not compatible. We weren’t compatible emotionally or physically.” Her comments made headlines. LJ then expressed his anger by sending Shin Jung-hwan a profanity-laced DM (direct message), writing, “I’ll kill you, you [expletive],” and, “You really aren’t a human being, [expletive]. Let’s do this, you [expletive],” and showed his displeasure at his ex-wife Lee Sun-jung’s appearance.

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.