Daughter of Lim Yo-hwan and Kim Ga-yeon becomes Pilates instructor after leaving a major corporation: “She even teaches Faker”

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Woo-joo] Lim Yo-hwan and Kim Ga-yeon proudly talked about their daughter.

On the 23rd, a video was posted on Lim Yo-hwan and Kim Ga-yeon’s YouTube channel titled “Lim Yo-hwan, Don’t Watch: Lim Yo-hwan and Kim Ga-yeon Get a Workout from Their Eldest Daughter, a Pilates Instructor (ft. the Youngest’s Revenge).”

Kim Ga-yeon, who said, “I came to get a workout from my eldest daughter,” added, “Our Seoryeong was doing well at work when, all of a sudden, she said, ‘I want to do Pilates,’ and asked me to invest in her. She asked me to cover her tuition while she got certified. She said she’d pay me back once she started earning a salary. That’s how she became a Pilates instructor.”

Kim Ga-yeon proudly talked about her daughter, saying, “Her main specialty is probably rehabilitation. I have surgery scars, and it turns out there are techniques to smooth out raised areas. At home, she can’t even cook and goes around cheerfully, but when she’s working, she really does seem like a teacher.”

Lim Yo-hwan also admitted, “I was actually really worried. She had joined a major corporation. I thought, ‘Even so, shouldn’t you stick with a big company?’ At first, when she left the company and said she wanted to study a field she’d never worked in before, I wondered if she could do it. But when I see her come home now and then and teach me, my wife, or Faker, it seems to suit her.” Kim Ga-yeon added, “Sang-hyeok also took a lesson when he came to our house. He said he liked it, so we even gave him some exercise equipment as a gift.”

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.