Kim Bin Woo shares a distressing update after moving to Bali: “Our whole family has been sick for two months; it’s difficult and tough”

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Woo-joo] Actress Kim Bin Woo has shared the reality of moving to Bali.

On the 23rd, Kim Bin Woo posted a video along with the message, “This is what our family has been like during the two months since we came to Bali.”

Now in her second month since moving to Bali, Kim Bin Woo said, “For two months, our family ate well and adjusted to Bali’s environment. Since our surroundings had changed, I showed a lot of beautiful beaches and outings on social media, but in reality, we had been dealing with a lot of illnesses.”

Kim Bin Woo admitted, “The children each caught unexpected colds twice. I had packed medicine thinking only about Bali belly, but then there were unexpected insect bites, hives, and four colds. Even my husband, who had never been sick in his life, developed a high fever. For two months, we were adjusting to Bali’s environment and climate.”

Kim Bin Woo said, “We’re thinking we’ll live in Bali for about 3–4 years. We love it so much that we also think we’d like to stay another five years, but we don’t know what will happen. In any case, we’ve been managing life in Bali as best we can.” She added, “A lot of people wondered, ‘Why on earth are you going?’ It’s truly a challenge. I just want our family to try doing without, living with less, and letting the kids run and play—that’s all.”

She went on to say, “There are many difficulties, and it takes a long time to adjust, so I’ll gradually share what’s good and what isn’t,” previewing that she would share her life in Bali.

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.