Gary's 10-year-old son Ha O hits the books in Daechi-dong: “Until 9 p.m.—I'm tired”

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Sohee] Singer Gary shared an update on his life as he took on the role of a “Daechi Dad,” driving his son Ha O to his academy classes.

On the 23rd, a video titled “Let’s chat until Ha O’s academy classes are over (Daechi Dad Kang Gary)” was posted on Gary’s YouTube channel. In the video, Gary said he had moved his son’s academy to Daechi-dong and shared a day in his life, from driving him to class to picking him up afterward.

That day, Gary announced that he had, as people say, become a “Daechi Dad,” saying, “I moved my kid’s academy to Daechi-dong.” He then asked his son Ha O, “Do you like math or English better?” and chatted with him about life at the academy.

Ha O candidly replied, “I have math for three hours and classes until 9, so I don’t like it. It’s tiring.” Hearing his son’s complaint, Gary sympathized, asking, “Because you’re tired?” but also warmly encouraged him: “Don’t fool around. Do well and come back. Love you.” The father’s affection for his son was evident as he drove him to the academy.

Gary also told the production crew about his new routine of driving to academies in Daechi-dong. “I’m not a full-on Daechi Dad, but this is the life of moms and dads who drive their kids back and forth to academies in Daechi-dong,” he said. “We only switched recently. But before that, we did it a lot in our neighborhood. If the timing doesn’t work out after dropping them off, we even eat gimbap in the car.”

He also shared the reality of parents who have to wait for their child’s next class to end after dropping them off at the academy. When they have to work around travel and waiting times, even meals end up being eaten in the car. Gary, too, was experiencing firsthand the challenges parents face as he planned his day around his son’s academy schedule.

Afterward, Gary went to a restaurant to pass the time until Ha O’s class ended. Sympathizing with the parents’ hard work, he said, “Parents are amazing. You get married and have kids, right? Then, until the child becomes an adult, it’s the child’s life rather than my own. It can’t be helped.” It was a down-to-earth observation that any parent raising children could relate to.

After spending some time at the restaurant, Gary also went to a café and strolled around the neighborhood. He continued to pass the time in his own way while waiting for his son’s academy class to end. His unassuming daily life as dad Kang Gary—quite different from the image he usually shows onstage and on TV—caught people’s attention.

At last, when it was time to pick Ha O up, Gary headed back to the academy. He warmly greeted his son as he came out after class, bringing the day’s schedule to a close. Seeing Gary accompany his son through everything from drop-offs and pickups to the time spent waiting brought home the feeling of a parent willingly giving up their own time for their child.

Meanwhile, Gary, formerly of Leessang, married Kim Se-eun, a non-celebrity who is 10 years his junior, in 2017. They have a son, Ha O.

Gary previously appeared with Ha O on KBS 2TV’s “The Return of Superman,” where they won widespread affection.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.