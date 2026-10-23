Jang Wonyoung and Joo Woo-jae give candid takes after trying 'Hanjeongseon': 'Can't wait three hours; not sure what's so special about it'

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Sohee] Former model and TV personality Joo Woo-jae and Jang Wonyoung of the group IVE gave their honest verdict after trying the fruit-filled glutinous rice cakes that have recently been making headlines. Both acknowledged that they tasted good, but said they were not sure they were worth standing in line for a long time, offering down-to-earth reactions that caught people’s attention.

On the 23rd, an episode titled 'Jang Wonyoung Guest Appearance' was released on the YouTube channel 'Today's Joo Woo-jae.' That day, Jang Wonyoung and Joo Woo-jae sampled seven kinds of popular fruit desserts and chatted about various topics. They continued tasting the much-discussed desserts, giving viewers a chance to see their honest tastes and preferences.

The first dessert featured was the much-talked-about 'Hanjeongseon' fruit-filled glutinous rice cake. It has become such a sensation that people are willing to wait a long time to buy it.

Joo Woo-jae was the first to try the fruit-filled glutinous rice cake. “It’s good. It is, but I’m not sure I’d go out of my way to stand in line for it,” he said candidly. He acknowledged its taste but questioned whether it was special enough to warrant a long wait to buy it.

Jang Wonyoung agreed with Joo Woo-jae. “If I’m being honest, I agree with this too,” she said. Joo Woo-jae added, “Tasty and special are two different things,” making clear that he saw a difference between food that tastes good and food that is special enough to justify a long wait.

The production team reportedly set out in the morning to buy the dessert and waited a whopping three hours, which came as a surprise. In other words, they spent a considerable amount of time just to try one dessert.

Joo Woo-jae then asked Jang Wonyoung, “How many minutes would you be willing to wait?” Jang Wonyoung responded cautiously, “I might...” while Joo Woo-jae stated his own limit without hesitation.

“I can tell you this: You waited three hours? I can wait three minutes,” he said confidently, drawing laughter. His down-to-earth reaction stood out against the production team’s three-hour wait.

Jang Wonyoung was also reluctant to wait three hours. “Three hours would be hard for me too. But if other people who try this can get that much joy out of it, well...” she added. She seemed to mean that although waiting that long would be difficult for her, she could understand if people who tried the dessert found it that satisfying.

From their honest assessments of the taste to their realistic limits when it comes to waiting, the two’s conversation showed the range of reactions to the much-discussed dessert. Their candid banter resonated with viewers as they emphasized their own tastes and satisfaction rather than blindly following a trend.

Reporter Kim Sohee yaqqol@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.