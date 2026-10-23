Ham Ik-byeong cuts female friend Yeo Esther’s kimchi with his mouth; Hong Hye-geol♥ turns stern: “What are you doing?”

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ge-eun] Hong Hye-geol, a broadcaster and former medical journalist, was stunned by the unexpected behavior of dermatologist Ham Ik-byeong.

On the 23rd, a video titled “Yeo Esther’s Close Friend, Ham Ik-byeong’s Home Revealed | Lunch Prepared by the Lady of the House” was posted on Yeo Esther’s YouTube channel, “Yeo Esther’s Esther TV.”

That day, Yeo Esther and Hong Hye-geol visited the home of their close friends, Ham Ik-byeong and Kang Mi-hyeong. After showing Yeo Esther and Hong Hye-geol around, Ham Ik-byeong and Kang Mi-hyeong served them noodles.

Yeo Esther moved the abalone from Hong Hye-geol’s soup into Ham Ik-byeong’s bowl, and Hong snapped, “Dr. Ham has abalone in his bowl, so why are you doing that? That’s so heartless.” Yeo Esther said, “Dr. Ham is going on a business trip to Daegu today, and it looked like he didn’t have much abalone,” drawing attention for looking after her friend rather than her husband.

When Yeo Esther had trouble eating a large piece of kimchi, Ham Ik-byeong said, “Let me have it,” and took some of her kimchi with his own chopsticks. Seeing this right in front of him, Hong Hye-geol turned stern and said, “What are you doing? Right now!” Yeo Esther answered for him: “He cut it up for me because I couldn’t eat it.”

Hong Hye-geol told Ham Ik-byeong, “I don’t mind, but people will get the wrong idea.” Yeo Esther responded, “No one will. They might if Hye-geol went around with another woman, though.” Ham Ik-byeong laughed, saying, “That’s really unique,” and, “I thought it would take her a long time to eat the kimchi.” Yeo Esther added, “My heart skipped a beat when Dr. Ham pulled off a piece of young radish kimchi for me.”

Comments on the video included a question about how, exactly, Ham Ik-byeong had cut the kimchi for her. In response to the question, “Did he bite off the radish with his mouth?” Yeo Esther replied, “Yes. Exactly as you imagined. My husband was horrified.”

Hong Hye-geol and Yeo Esther married in 1994 and have two sons.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.