“His small intestine and appendix were rotting”: Min Hae-kyung’s husband rushed to the ER and underwent surgery; she chokes up recalling the critical moment

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ge-eun] Singer Min Hae-kyung expressed her heartache for her husband, who is recovering after surgery.

On the 23rd, a video titled “Sirloin Seaweed Soup Made for My Husband as He Recovers from Surgery” was posted on Min Hae-kyung’s YouTube channel.

As she prepared seaweed soup, Min Hae-kyung brought up a somber subject, saying, “There’s a reason I’m making seaweed soup. A little while ago, my husband’s fever went up to 40 degrees, so he went to the emergency room.” She added, “He had surgery right away, and his small intestine and appendix were both rotting. Thinking about it now makes me so sad that I don’t think I can talk about it in detail.”

Min Hae-kyung said, “If we had been just a little later, it would have been a really dangerous situation. I felt so many things. I thought a lot, ‘I should do better.’ I realized what’s truly precious. I felt so sorry for my husband.” Wearing an apron, she composed herself, saying, “Don’t cry. He’s getting better now.”

Min Hae-kyung married a non-celebrity husband who is five years her junior in 1995, and they have one daughter.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.