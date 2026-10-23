IVE’s Liz Was This Pretty as a Child: “People Kept Touching Her, Making Her Very Shy Around Strangers” (‘Jeon Hyun-moo’s Plan 4’)

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Woo-joo] A glimpse of IVE’s Liz’s childhood beauty was shared on ‘Jeon Hyun-moo’s Plan 4.’

Liz and Gaeul of IVE appeared on ‘Jeon Hyun-moo’s Plan 4,’ which aired on the 23rd.

Jun Hyun-moo remarked, “I’ve often heard IVE called the ‘top star among elementary schoolers.’ I heard they even surpassed Pengsoo.” Liz said, “When we have a concert in Seoul, you can really hear a lot of little kids’ voices. When they call for ‘baby cheers,’ the kids scream.”

Gwak Jun-bin asked, “Do the mothers come along?” Gaeul said, “Sometimes they come and wait outside. So we have a separate waiting area just for parents,” surprising the others. Liz said, “When Lim Young-woong has a concert, the children wait outside, and when we have a concert, the parents wait outside.” Gwak Jun-bin suggested, “Why not hold a joint concert?” which made everyone laugh.

IVE made a comeback with their new song ‘Looks can kill.’ Gaeul said of the song, “We made our comeback with a hero-inspired concept.”

As a hint about the next restaurant, Jun Hyun-moo said, “It’s a place my family went to when I graduated from high school.” Liz and Gaeul guessed Chinese restaurants and family restaurants, among other places, and Gwak Jun-bin made everyone laugh by saying, “Those kinds of places came around when Hyun-moo was 30.”

Gwak Jun-bin asked, “How old are your parents, if you don’t mind me asking?” Liz said, “My mother was born in 1977, and my father in 1974.” Jun Hyun-moo was shocked to learn that he was the same age as Liz’s mother. Gaeul said, “My mom was born in 1974,” and Jun Hyun-moo said with relief, “Then she’s like an older sister to me.”

As a hint about the next place, Jun Hyun-moo said, “When I graduated, I actually went out to eat here with my parents. I graduated from high school and went to college. It was on graduation day.” Liz said, “Shall I ask?” and called her mother.

Asked to brag about her daughter, her mother said, “From elementary school onward, her teachers said she was the very embodiment of a model student. She even received a filial daughter award, and she received a good child award every year.” Her mother also joked, “She was so pretty that whenever she passed by, people kept saying how pretty she was and touching her. After that, she became very shy around strangers and kept hiding behind me. Jiwon’s grandparents are good-looking people. She got her flair from me.”

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.