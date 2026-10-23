Rising Star Jung Tae-young Cast as Brin in Play 'Hailer,' Promising a Fresh Transformation

[Sportschosun Reporter Lee Ge-eun] Actor Jung Tae-young is set to showcase a new side of his acting in the play 'Hailer.'

Jung Tae-young will appear as Brin in the staged-reading showcase of 'Hailer,' which opens on November 27 at Seoul Forest Theater Hall 2.

'Hailer' is a play set at Riverfield, a prestigious boarding school. It tells the story of four friends—Hailer, Brin, Ellie and Ren—as rifts emerge among them when a scandal surrounding teacher Philip and Hailer spreads. Jung Tae-young is expected to bring Brin to life with a nuanced portrayal of the conflicts between the characters, adding tension to the play.

Jung Tae-young plans to take the stage on November 28 and showcase a different side of his acting. Through this production, he aims to demonstrate his further-developed acting skills, make a distinctive impression onstage and prove the breadth of his acting range.

Jung Tae-young previously established himself as an actor by appearing before audiences in Daehangno in the play 'Rope' and the musical play 'Carol.' He also signed an exclusive contract with Amuse Entertainment last April and continued his acting career with the play 'Iolaos,' signaling a new leap forward.

Jung Tae-young also recently demonstrated his ability to take on roles across genres, appearing onstage as Envy in the musical 'Inside the Play: Roulette.' Attention is focused on what he will bring to this production after promising another character transformation with 'Hailer.'

Ticket reservations for the staged-reading showcase of 'Hailer,' featuring Jung Tae-young, will open through Ticketlink at 12 p.m. on October 30.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.