Yang Hong-won's agency denies affair rumors: “Went to a motel, but no intimate acts; the accuser’s deliberate fabrication” (Full statement)

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Sohee] Rapper Yang Hong-won became embroiled in allegations of an affair just five days after his wedding, and his agency issued an official statement categorically denying the allegations. The agency said the accuser’s claims were false and alleged that the accuser had threatened the artist and the woman described as the victim while demanding money. It also said the artist and the woman described as the victim had each filed complaints against the accuser on charges of extortion, violating the Stalking Punishment Act, and defamation through the publication of false information.

On the 23rd, Yang Hong-won’s agency AP Alchemy said in an official statement, “After discussing the matter currently causing controversy in connection with an artist under our agency with the artist and the woman described as the victim, we are issuing this statement.”

The agency stressed, “To get straight to the point, the accuser’s claims are false, and the materials presented by the accuser are the result of malicious editing.” It continued, “The accuser threatened our artist and the woman described as the victim in an attempt to extort money. When that did not go as planned, the accuser made allegations based on false information.” The agency said, “Accordingly, the artist under our agency and the woman described as the victim have each filed a complaint against the accuser on charges of extortion, violating the Stalking Punishment Act, and defamation through the publication of false information.”

The agency also gave a detailed account of what happened on the day in question. According to its statement, Yang Hong-won interacted with the accuser, whom he had met by chance on the day of the performance, and had drinks at the accuser’s home after the performance ended.

The agency claimed, “While they were drinking, the accuser told our artist and the woman described as the victim to go to a motel of the accuser’s choosing and demanded that they leave. Our artist and the woman had no choice but to leave the place.”

It continued, “Our artist went to a motel to find somewhere to sleep while heavily intoxicated, and the woman described as the victim, who had nowhere else to go, was also compelled to accompany the artist.” The agency acknowledged that Yang Hong-won and the woman went to the motel together, while maintaining that the circumstances made it unavoidable because of the accuser’s demand and their need for somewhere to stay.

The agency also explained what happened in the room. It said, “Our artist fell asleep as soon as he entered the room.” It added, “Some time later, the woman described as the victim tried to wake the artist, who was asleep, but felt uncomfortable about the physical contact that might occur in the process. She asked the accuser for help and later went home with the accuser.”

The agency also claimed that the accuser later demanded money and edited previous conversations to spread false information. Its statement said, “Some time after this happened, the accuser, who had fallen into financial difficulty, used the fact that our artist and the woman described as the victim had been together as leverage, edited previous conversations, and demanded money on the basis of false information.”

It added, “When the artist and the woman described as the victim reported the matter to the police, the accuser once again pieced together conversations and call records and used them as the basis for making allegations.”

The agency acknowledged that Yang Hong-won and the woman went to the motel together, but denied the allegations of an affair. “As shown by the evidence presented, we acknowledge that our artist and the woman described as the victim were compelled to go to the motel together,” it said, while stressing, “They did not have any meaningful conversations while drinking, and there were absolutely no intimate acts in the room.” It added, “No money was paid in response to the accuser’s demands. All of this is true.”

The agency said it had also obtained additional material supporting its position that the allegations were deliberately fabricated. It said, “We are still receiving tips from people acquainted with the accuser that support the fact that this was a deliberate fabrication.”

Finally, the agency announced that it would take legal action not only against the accuser but also against those who write posts and comments spreading the related claims. It said, “Our agency will take firm legal action against the accuser and the authors of posts and comments spreading the accuser’s false claims.”

It added, “We apologize for causing concern over the unfortunate incident involving our artist,” and said, “We promise to devise measures to prevent similar incidents from happening again.”

Yang Hong-won previously held a wedding with former model Won Hyeon-ju at a location in Seoul on the 18th. The couple announced that they had welcomed a daughter in November 2024 and officially tied the knot about two years after having her.

However, allegations of an affair surfaced shortly after the wedding. On the 23rd, the accuser, identified as A, posted on social media, “A newlywed groom just went to a motel with a woman. Is that not wrong?” The post made the claim that Yang Hong-won had visited a lodging establishment with another woman three to four weeks before his wedding.

A later continued making allegations by revealing messages sent to Yang Hong-won’s wife and details of phone calls with Yang. The two sides’ accounts now conflict, as the agency has categorically denied the allegations and taken legal action. Attention is focused on whether the investigation will establish the specific facts of the case.

The full text of AP Alchemy’s statement follows.

Hello. This is AP Alchemy.

After discussing the matter currently causing controversy in connection with an artist under our agency with the artist and the woman described as the victim, we are issuing this statement.

To get straight to the point, the accuser’s claims are false, and the materials presented by the accuser are the result of malicious editing. The accuser threatened our artist and the woman described as the victim in an attempt to extort money. When that did not go as planned, the accuser made allegations based on false information. Accordingly, the artist under our agency and the woman described as the victim have each filed a complaint against the accuser on charges of extortion, violating the Stalking Punishment Act, and defamation through the publication of false information.

First, we would like to explain what happened at the time in question.

On the day of the performance in question, our artist was interacting with the accuser, whom the artist had met by chance. After the performance ended, they went to the accuser’s home for drinks.

While they were drinking, the accuser told our artist and the woman described as the victim to go to a motel of the accuser’s choosing and demanded that they leave. Our artist and the woman had no choice but to leave the place.

Our artist went to a motel to find somewhere to sleep while heavily intoxicated, and the woman described as the victim, who had nowhere else to go, was also compelled to accompany the artist.

Our artist fell asleep as soon as he entered the room. Some time later, the woman described as the victim tried to wake the artist, who was asleep, but felt uncomfortable about the physical contact that might occur in the process. She asked the accuser for help and later went home with the accuser.

Some time after this happened, the accuser, who had fallen into financial difficulty, used the fact that our artist and the woman described as the victim had been together as leverage, edited previous conversations, and demanded money on the basis of false information. However, when the artist and the woman reported the matter to the police, the accuser once again pieced together conversations and call records and used them as the basis for making allegations.

As shown by the evidence presented, we acknowledge that our artist and the woman described as the victim were compelled to go to the motel together. However, they did not have any meaningful conversations while drinking, and there were absolutely no intimate acts in the room. Nor was any money paid in response to the accuser’s demands. All of this is true.

We are still receiving tips from people acquainted with the accuser that support the fact that this was a deliberate fabrication.

Our agency will take firm legal action against the accuser and the authors of posts and comments spreading the accuser’s false claims.

Separately, we apologize for causing concern over the unfortunate incident involving our artist. We promise to devise measures to prevent similar incidents from happening again.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.