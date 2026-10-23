‘Down syndrome artist’ Seo Eun-hye breaks down in tears as 30 fellow artists face layoffs: “The budget is now zero won”

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Woo-joo] Seo Eun-hye, an artist with Down syndrome (formerly Jeong Eun-hye), broke down in tears when budget cuts put her colleagues at risk of being laid off.

On the 23rd, a Shorts video titled “Ms. Eun-hye’s tears: ‘At the thought of 30 fellow artists being laid off...’” was posted on Seo Eun-hye’s YouTube channel.

Seo Eun-hye burst into tears after hearing that the 2027 budget for Gyeonggi Province’s rights-based public jobs program had been cut from 12.7 billion won to zero. Unable to compose herself, she continued to weep and struggled to finish speaking: “I borrowed money of my own for the 50 million won in prize money. There was no money, so I put it toward the workplace like this. We were all doing art work at our jobs and getting paid, but now we can’t do that anymore. My older brother is also drawing...”

“I’m okay. I still have to sign autographs when customers come,” Seo Eun-hye said, but added emphatically, “I can’t do without my colleagues. I feel suffocated without the artists. I’ve never said I would quit, either. I still have to keep going.” Artist with Down syndrome Seo Eun-hye was widely loved for playing Han Ji-min’s twin older sister in tvN’s “Our Blues.” Last May, she married Cho Young-nam, whom she met through a public jobs program for people with developmental disabilities.

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.