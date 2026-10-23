“My greeting was ignored when we first met” — Kim Kwang-kyu flustered by Son Suk-ku’s revelation: “I didn’t recognize you because I was wearing a mask. I’m sorry” (My Genie Secretary)

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Sohee] Actor Son Suk-ku recalled his first meeting with Kim Kwang-kyu and shared an unexpected anecdote.

On the 23rd, Son Suk-ku appeared as the “My Star” guest on SBS’s Friday variety show “Whatever You Wish – My Genie Secretary” (hereafter “My Genie Secretary”), where he chatted about various things with the show’s secretaries, Lee Seo-jin and Kim Kwang-kyu.

Son Suk-ku recalled the moment he first met Kim Kwang-kyu. The two first became acquainted through the film “Nothing Serious.” At the time, Kim played Jeon Jong-seo’s father in the film, and Son still vividly remembered their first meeting.

“You played Jeon Jong-seo’s father in that, didn’t you? I still remember when I first met you,” Son Suk-ku said, piquing Kim Kwang-kyu’s curiosity.

Looking worried that he might have done something wrong, Kim Kwang-kyu asked, “I didn’t do anything wrong, did I?” Son Suk-ku then revealed, “We first met in the underground parking garage, and honestly, I greeted you, but you ignored me,” sending the set into laughter.

Kim Kwang-kyu could not hide his embarrassment at the unexpected revelation. He apologized to Son Suk-ku, explaining, “That’s because I was wearing a mask. I’m sorry. I apologize. I guess I left quite an impression.” The belated revelation that he had failed to recognize Son and return his greeting at the time brought laughter.

Reporter Kim Sohee yaqqol@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.