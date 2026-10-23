‘185 cm, in the 80-kg range’: Cha Woo-min’s massive build makes Code Kunst barely visible — ‘Was he always this fit?’ (I Live Alone)

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ge-eun] Actor Cha Woo-min showed off his impressive physique.

Cha Woo-min appeared on MBC’s I Live Alone, which aired on the 23rd.

When Cha Woo-min appeared in the studio, reactions poured in, including, “He’s tall” and “Was he always in such great shape?” Cha Woo-min said that he had maintained a weight in the 70-kg range before bulking up into the 80-kg range this time, and added that he is 185 cm tall.

Kim Shin-young was surprised, saying, “You can barely see Code Kunst because Cha Woo-min is blocking him.” Code Kunst asked, “Isn’t it only natural that you can’t see me?” prompting laughter.

Next, Cha Woo-min’s daily life was revealed. He had a long list of hobbies, enjoying weight training, cycling, cooking, running, camping, reading, photography, and listening to LPs. His place in Mangwon-dong was filled with things for him to enjoy his hobbies.

His household included a pet cat, a lizard, and a snake. Footage also showed him feeding a mouse to the snake he has kept for four years, drawing gasps. Cha Woo-min expressed his affection for the snake, saying, “It has no venom and it’s cute. It has a retriever-like face. It isn’t toxic, and it’s timid.” He added that he had been interested in reptiles and animals since middle school, explaining, “Different species live under one roof, but each has a clearly defined space, and I take good care of them.”

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.