AKMU’s Jamie K Lee and Lee Chan-hyuk live in a detached house in Pyeongchang-dong on monthly rent: “It was expensive, so we got a lower rate by paying upfront”

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ga-eun] Akdong Musician’s Jamie K Lee said she is living with her older brother, Lee Chan-hyuk, in a detached house in Pyeongchang-dong, paying monthly rent.

On the 23rd, a video titled “Conversation with Crush” was posted on Jamie K Lee’s YouTube channel, “Jamie K Lee Official.”

Jamie K Lee invited Crush to her home that day, planning to talk with him about music production and other topics. After looking around her house, Crush exclaimed, “It’s really nice. It feels so open.”

Lee Su-hyun expressed regret, saying, “But we don’t have much time left in this house.” Crush cautiously asked, “Is it a jeonse?” When she replied, “It’s monthly rent,” Crush was surprised: “That must be really expensive.” Lee Su-hyun responded, “I guess so,” then added, “Still, I think it’s the cheapest in Pyeongchang-dong. This is the smallest detached house in Pyeongchang-dong.” An on-screen caption also read, “Word is, they got the rent lowered a bit more by paying upfront.”

Crush was also curious about how the siblings used the space, asking, “Do you stay on the first floor while your older brother is upstairs?” Jamie K Lee drew attention by explaining, “We both stay on the third floor.”

Akdong Musician is a duo made up of siblings Lee Chan-hyuk and Jamie K Lee. They won Season 2 of SBS’s “K-pop Star” in 2012 and made their debut in the music industry. They have had hit songs including “200%,” “Give Love,” “Last Goodbye” and “Dinosaur,” and released their fourth full-length album, “Flowering,” last April.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.