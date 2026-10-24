Yang Hong-won and Won Hyeon-ju unfollow each other on social media despite response to affair allegations—just five days after their wedding

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Sohee] Rapper Yang Hong-won has come under suspicion of infidelity just five days after his wedding, and reports that he and his wife, Won Hyeon-ju, have unfollowed each other on social media have drawn attention.

As of the afternoon of the 23rd, Yang Hong-won and Won Hyeon-ju had unfollowed each other on social media. Yang appears to have unfollowed Won first, followed by Won unfollowing Yang. It happened just five days after their wedding.

Since allegations of infidelity involving Yang Hong-won were raised earlier that day, some have speculated that the mutual unfollowing on social media may be related to the controversy. The specific reason they unfollowed each other, however, is not known.

Meanwhile, Yang Hong-won’s agency issued an official statement, categorically denying the allegations of infidelity. On the 23rd, AP Alchemy, Yang’s agency, said in a statement, “Regarding the matter currently causing controversy in connection with an artist affiliated with our company, we will issue a statement after discussing it with the artist and the female victim.”

The agency stressed, “To state our conclusion first, the allegations made by the person who made the claims are untrue, and the material they presented has been maliciously edited.” It continued, “The person who made the claims threatened our artist and the female victim in an attempt to extort money, and when that did not go as planned, made allegations based on false information.” The agency added, “The artist and the female victim have each filed complaints against this person on charges of blackmail, violating the Act on the Punishment of Stalking Crimes, and defamation through the publication of false information.”

The agency also gave a detailed account of what happened on the day the allegations surfaced. According to its statement, Yang Hong-won interacted with the person who made the claims, whom he happened to meet on the day of a performance, and went to that person’s home for drinks after the performance.

The agency claimed, “While they were drinking, the person who made the claims demanded that our artist and the female victim leave and go to a motel designated by the person making the claims, so our artist and the female victim had no choice but to leave the place.”

It continued, “Our artist, who was heavily intoxicated, went to a motel to find somewhere to sleep, and the female victim, who had nowhere else to go, had no choice but to accompany him.” The agency acknowledged that Yang and the woman went to the motel together, while maintaining that the circumstances arose unavoidably because of the other person’s demands and their need for a place to stay.

The agency also addressed what happened inside the room. It said Yang fell asleep as soon as he entered, and that the woman, feeling uncomfortable about possible physical contact while trying to wake him, asked the person who made the claims for help and then went home with them. The agency stressed that there was no intimate behavior between the two.

The agency also claimed that the person who made the allegations demanded money, using the fact that Yang Hong-won and the woman had gone together as leverage, and that after the demand was rejected, the person edited their messages and call records before making the allegations public. The agency said it has filed a complaint against the person on charges of blackmail, violating the Act on the Punishment of Stalking Crimes, and defamation through the publication of false information. It also warned that it would take legal action against those who post or comment to spread related content.

Meanwhile, Yang Hong-won married Won Hyeon-ju, a former model, at a location in Seoul on the 18th. The couple announced that they had welcomed a daughter in November 2024 and formally married about two years after her birth.

However, allegations of infidelity surfaced soon after the wedding. On the 23rd, a person identified as A posted on social media, “A newly married groom went to a motel with a woman. Isn’t that wrong?” A alleged that Yang Hong-won had gone to a lodging establishment with another woman three to four weeks before his wedding.

A later shared messages sent to Yang Hong-won’s wife and details of phone calls with Yang, continuing to make allegations. In response, the agency categorically denied the claims and took legal action.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.