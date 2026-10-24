Jo Hyun Ah is unhappy with mobile wedding invitations: “There’s no thought behind them; if I get one, I won’t go”

[Sportschosun Reporter Lee Ge-eun] Urban Zakapa member Jo Hyun Ah shared her thoughts on mobile wedding invitations.

On the 23rd, a video of Jo Hyun Ah, Kwon Soon-il, Park Se-mi and lawyer Yang Na-rae talking about weddings was released on Urban Zakapa’s YouTube channel.

A story was shared about someone receiving a text from a friend for the first time in 10 years, and finding that it contained a link to a mobile wedding invitation. In response, Jo Hyun Ah said, “If it were me, I’d read it and ignore it. Honestly, I might not even read it because I’m not interested. Once, after hearing from someone for the first time in 10 years asking me to sing at their wedding, I said, ‘Why would I do that?’”

Speaking firmly about mobile wedding invitations, she said, “There’s no thought behind them. If I get a mobile wedding invitation, I don’t go. That’s because when I do go, I pay at least 1 million won.”

Park Se-mi, who was due to get married at the time of filming, called Jo Hyun Ah “someone who deserves to be treated well,” then acted out calling her mother to ask her to send the invitation by express courier, drawing laughter.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.