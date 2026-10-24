43-year-old Han Ji-min bristles at one-year-younger Son Suk-ku speaking casually: “Are you crazy? Speak respectfully” (My Genie Secretary)

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Sohee] Actress Han Ji-min showed off her unfiltered wit toward her “nemeses,” Lee Seo-jin and Son Suk-ku.

In episode 8 of the SBS variety show “Whatever You Need, Genie – My Genie Secretary,” which aired on the 23rd, Son Suk-ku appeared as a guest and spent a special day in Busan with Lee Seo-jin and Kim Kwang-kyu.

While the three were in Busan that day, they heard that Han Ji-min was also staying there. They called her on the spot and tried to bring her on the show as a surprise guest.

After confirming that Han Ji-min was in Busan, Kim Kwang-kyu joked, “Your dear Lee Seo-jin and Son Suk-ku are here—come over.” But Han firmly replied, “I think you have the wrong number,” drawing laughs from the very start.

Han then joked boldly about Lee Seo-jin, saying, “Throw him into the sea. Kick him.” She also added of Son Suk-ku, “Mr. Seok-ku is practically a successor to senior Lee Seo-jin,” prompting more laughter. Han’s wit stood out as she playfully lumped Lee Seo-jin and Son Suk-ku together and kept them in check.

Son Suk-ku wasn’t about to stay quiet. In a playful mood, he abruptly addressed Han Ji-min, who is a year older than him, informally: “Hey, Jimin.” Taken aback by his unexpected attitude, Han shot back with a straight face, “What’s with ‘Hey, Jimin’? You must be crazy,” sending the set into laughter.

Son Suk-ku didn’t stop there. Teasing Han Ji-min further, he said with a cheeky smile, “At this point, let’s be friends. We’re not even a few months apart, are we?” Han answered, “How dare you,” showing she could hold her own. Their playful back-and-forth—Son insisting they should be friends because they were only a year apart and Han firmly refusing—made people laugh.

Keeping the conversation going, Kim Kwang-kyu suggested, “Come by for a beer if you have time,” but Han quipped, “I only drink with people I like,” drawing another round of laughter.

Son Suk-ku kept joking even as the call was winding down. He said once more, “Okay, Jimin. Bye.” Han didn’t let it slide and firmly told him, “Son Suk-ku, speak respectfully,” bringing more laughter right to the end.

From Han Ji-min’s bold jokes at Lee Seo-jin and Son Suk-ku to Son’s cheeky teasing in informal speech, the three’s special rapport made for a lighthearted atmosphere. In particular, Han and Son’s playful argument over their one-year age difference made viewers laugh.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.